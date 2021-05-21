 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:SCYT) announced that the Corporation's Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Corporation's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Security Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, TN a Tennessee state-chartered financial institution headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee. At March 31, 2021, the Corporation had total assets of $273.0 million and stockholders' equity of $26.7 million.

Contact:

Joe H. Pugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com