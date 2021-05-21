 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Open Lending to Present at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) ("Open Lending"), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The discussion will begin at 1:00pm ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the "Events" section.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying "yes" to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com