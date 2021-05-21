 Skip to main content

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

May 21, 2021
ALLEN, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:  Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800


