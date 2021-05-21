Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced its "Environmental Vision 2050" program, which will contribute to achieving a sustainable society by 2050. In addition to pursuing zero carbon emissions (zero CO 2 emissions), ROHM will promote business activities in harmony with the natural cycle to protect biodiversity based on the three themes of climate change, resource recycling, and co-existence with nature.

ROHM's corporate philosophy is: "Quality is our top priority at all times." Since the company's founding, it has actively contributed to societal and cultural progress through a consistent supply, in all conditions, of high-quality products in large volumes to the global market.

The role of semiconductors – ROHM's main product focus – is becoming increasingly important to achieving a decarbonized society. In particular, improving the efficiency of motors and power supplies, which are said to account for most of the world's electricity consumption, has become the company's major mission.

ROHM is committed to promoting technological innovation in power and analog products, which are key devices for improving efficiency, based on corporate objectives and management vision. At the same time, ROHM is actively involved in a variety of environmental conservation activities and environmental investments. The core aims are to slow down climate change, apply resource recycling and act in coexistence with nature – in accordance with ROHM's newly established environmental vision to achieve a sustainable society.

Against this backdrop, ROHM's management vision for 2020 is: "Focus on power and analog products to solve social challenges by delivering greater energy savings and miniaturization in customer products." To further contribute to society, the company will clarify the direction it should take while raising awareness among all group employees.

In addition to contributing through the supply of essential products, it is important to reduce the environmental impact of business activities in general, including the production process. ROHM accomplishes this vision by working to establish an eco-friendly business structure by using 100% renewable energy at both its main domestic offices (Kyoto Station Building, Shin-Yokohama Station Building) and in the primary production process for SiC wafer manufacturing.

Attachments





Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com