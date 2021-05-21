 Skip to main content

JOANN to Participate in the Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2021 8:50am   Comments
HUDSON, Ohio, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) ("JOANN"), the nation's category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced it will be participating in Piper Sandler's 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference, which will be a virtual event this year.

Wade Miquelon, President and CEO of JOANN and Matt Susz, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled
to participate in a fireside chat on Friday June 4, 2021 which will be broadcast live beginning at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. A webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.joann.com.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive will be available at www.joann.com within 24 hours after conclusion of live event, and will remain available for one year.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
Ajay.Jain@joann.com
330-463-8585

Tom Filandro; ICR, Inc.
JoannIR@icrinc.com
646-277-1235

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887


