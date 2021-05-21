Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2021 - Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool
Dublin, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - Comprehensive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2021 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - Comprehensive TM is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017 - 2021 by:
- Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Geographical Region
- Section 2: Overall Rates by Region and Country
- Section 3: Overall, Practice Area and Industry Rates by Region, Country and Individual Law Firm
- Section 4: Overall, Practice Area and Industry Rates by City and Individual Law Firm
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Geographical Region
- England
- European Union
- Asia Pacific
- Canada
- Latin America, Central America and Mexico
- Middle East
- Island Countries (Cayman and Others)
- Non-Aligned Countries (Russia, Switzerland, Norway, South Africa, Romania)
Section 2: Overall Rates by Region and Country
Section 3: Overall, Practice Area and Industry Rates by Region, Country and Individual Law Firm
Section 4: Overall, Practice Area and Industry Rates by City and Individual Law Firm
Companies Featured
- A&L Goodbody
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Addleshaw Goddard LLP
- Adsuar Muniz Goyco Seda & Perez-Ochoa, PSC
- Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA
- Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Andante Law Group of Daniel E. Garrison, PLLC
- Appleby
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Arnold Bloch Leibler
- Ashurst LLP
- Bailey & Glasser LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Basham, Ringe y Correa SC
- Battle, Winslow, Scott & Wiley, P.A.
- Bedell Cristin
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- BoltNagi PC
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Bredin Prat
- Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.
- Bustamante, Escandon & Pareyon
- C.R. Hodge & Associates
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Campbells
- Casillas Santiago Torres Law LLC
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Cervantes Sainz
- Chaitons LLP
- Chuo Sogo Law Office, P.C.
- City-Yuwa Partners
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
- Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez
- Cuatrecasas, Gonçalves Pereira
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Dacheng (Dentons)
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
- De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
- Deacons
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Demarest Advogados
- Dentons
- Dentons Rodyk & Davidson
- Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP
- DLA Piper
- Drew & Napier, LLC
- Dudley, Topper and Feuerzeig, LLP
- Duensing, Casner & Fitzsimmons
- DWF LLP
- E.S. Shimron, I. Molho, Persky & Co.
- Ellis & Winters LLP
- Epping Hermann Fischer Patentanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Fangda Partners
- Fasken
- Felsberg Advogados
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Ferraiuoli, LLC
- Ferrero Abogados
- Fiddler, Gonzalez & Rodriguez, P.S.C.
- Fieldfisher
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Galicia Abogados, S.C.
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Gide Loyrette Nouel
- Gleiss Lutz
- Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP
- Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP
- Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.
- Goodmans, LLP
- GORG Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwalten mbB
- Gornitzky & Co.
- Gowling WLG
- Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwälte GmbH
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Haim Zadok & Co.
- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.
- Hammonds LLP
- Han Kun Law Offices
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Heenan Blaikie LLP
- Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft & von Rechtsanwalte
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Herzog, Fox & Neeman
- Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C.
- Higgs & Johnson
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Hudson Cook LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Ince & Co LLP
- J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.
- Jackson Lewis LLP
- Jade & Fountain PRC Lawyers Corporation
- Janvier Law Firm, PLLC
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kancelaria Budzowska Fiutowski i Partnerzy
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding
- King & Wood Mallesons
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kobre & Kim LLP
- KPMG LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock, LLP
- Lang & Rahmann Rechtsanwalte
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.
- Linklaters
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loyens & Loeff
- Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
- Maples and Calder
- Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
- McConnell Valdes LLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McInnes Cooper
- McLane Middleton, Professional Association
- McMillan LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Minden Gross LLP
- Moray & Agnew
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Mourant
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners
- Orr & Reno, P.A.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Peixoto and Cury
- Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC
- Polsinelli PC
- Poyner Spruill LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.
- Racine Avocats
- Ragsdale Liggett, PLLC
- Reczicza Dentons Europe LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.
- Rutan & Tucker LLP
- Sakura Kyodo Law Offices
- Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.
- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
- Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.
- Schellenberg Wittmer
- Schiltz & Schiltz
- Schultze & Braun Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
- Shanghai United Law Firm
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan LLP
- South Square
- Sprunger Law PLLC
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steinmetz, Haring, Gurman & Co.
- Stephens Scown LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Stewart McKelvey
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Stoel Rives L.L.P.
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Tadmor & Co. Yuval Levy & Co.
- Tanner De Witt
- Taylor Wessing LLP
- The Law Office of Gerald A. Jeutter, Jr., P.A.
- Thierhoff Muller & Partner
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Tornaritis Law Firm
- Torys, LLP
- Trench, Rossi and Wantanabe Advogados
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Vestige Digital Investigations
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Virtus Law LLP (Stephenson Harwood LLP (Singapore) Alliance)
- Walder Wyss & Partners
- Walkers
- Ward and Smith, P.A.
- Waterson Legal
- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
- Webber Wentzel
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wickwire Holm
- Wildgen Partners
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson
- Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
- Zhong Lun Law Firm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pzvy9
