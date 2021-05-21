Countertop Market at Exhibit 2.8% CAGR till 2027; Masco Corporation to Sell UK Window Group, Milgard Windows, and Masco Cabinetry

Pune, India, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global countertop market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing usage of 3D printing, drones, robots, heavy equipment, and mobile applications in the construction industry. These innovative tools would aid manufacturers in providing unique products to their customers. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a new report, titled, " Countertop Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that this market size was USD 89.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 110.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/countertop-market-101539

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created disruptions amongst a wide range of industries. The world is exhibiting high economic crisis. However, all this will soon come to an end and we will get back to those normal days. Numerous organizations are working 24*7 to ensure safety of the masses. Lockdown measures implemented by the governments have impacted the industries negatively, but at the same time, have managed to protect people from the deadly virus. Our extensively researched reports will help you in better understanding the long-term and short-terms impacts of this pandemic on the market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities?

How would prominent companies surge sales of countertops in the near future?

Which region is expected to dominate in the forthcoming years?

What are the historical, present, and upcoming sizes of the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Quartz Countertops to Boost Growth

Countertops made of quartz are experiencing high demand across the globe. Quartz is a durable, non-porous, and strong man-made stone. It is very popular in the commercial spaces, namely, restaurants, hotels, and laboratories as it is capable of handling liquids, such as wine, oil, water, and chemicals very well. Besides, the rapid urbanization in countries such as Japan, India, and China is causing high demand for such worktops from the residential sector. However, granites are also used for making them. But, they have harmful effects on the human health as they release radiation. It may hamper the countertops market growth in the coming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/countertop-market-101539

Segment-

Ceramic Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Their Increasing Usage

In terms of material, the market is segregated into wood, ceramic, plastic laminate, solid surfaces, concrete, engineered stone, and natural stone. Out of these, the ceramic segment held 11.4% market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of ceramic countertops in washrooms, restaurants, and kitchens. Besides, the enhancement in the manufacturing process since the past few years has surged the demand for such products.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Owing to Rising Demand in India & China

Asia Pacific procured USD 29.67 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years. This is likely to occur because of the major contribution of Japan, India, and China. These countries are showcasing persistent commercialization and urbanization. China is considered to dominate on account of the high demand for engineered quartz work platforms for residential and commercial applications. The Federation of Indian Granite & Stone Industry (FIGSI) mentioned that India stands in the 4th position in terms of natural stone trade. It possesses 15% of natural stone reserve. However, the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic may obstruct the production process in the developing countries.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/countertop-market-101539

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Intensify Competition

The companies present in the market are persistently striving to increase sales of countertops. As the consumer preferences are changing as per the evolution in technology, they are trying to introduce new products to cater to the growing demand. Some of them are also following the strategy of partnership with industry giants to gain a competitive edge. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

March 2019 : Masco Corporation declared that it successfully completed the review of its Windows and Cabinetry businesses. The company is hence, planning to start the sale of UK Window Group, Milgard Windows, and Masco Cabinetry in the upcoming nine months.

: Masco Corporation declared that it successfully completed the review of its Windows and Cabinetry businesses. The company is hence, planning to start the sale of UK Window Group, Milgard Windows, and Masco Cabinetry in the upcoming nine months. January 2017: Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd. joined hands with IKEA, India to deliver products to its exclusive installation partner and quartz surfaces supplier. Pokarna will be able to deliver engineered quartz countertops and surfaces to IKEA's customers.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Vicostone (Hanoi, Vietnam)

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. (New Delhi, India)

POKARNA LIMITED (Secunderabad, India)

Caesarstone. (North Carolina, United States)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Delaware, United States)

Masco Corporation (Michigan, United States)

STRASSER Steine GmbH (St. Martin i.M., Austria )

Wilsonart LLC. (Texas, United States)

ARISTECH SURFACES LLC (Kentucky, United States)

Cambria (Le Sueur, Minnesota)

Cosentino S.A. (Almería, Spain)

Quick Buy - Countertop Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101539

Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Outbreak: Countertop Industry Impact

Global Countertop Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Material Type (Value)

Natural Stone Engineered Stone Concrete Solid Surfaces Plastic Laminate Ceramic Wood Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-User (Value)

Residential Commercial

Research Laboratories Retails Hotels/Restaurants Others (Airports, Banks, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Countertop Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Material Type (Value)

Natural Stone Engineered Stone Concrete Solid Surfaces Plastic Laminate Ceramic Wood Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-User (Value)

Residential Commercial

Research Laboratories Retails Hotels/Restaurants Others (Airports, Banks, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

U.S. Canada



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/countertop-market-101539

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bearings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Screw, Others), By Cooling Capacity (Upto 1 kW, 1 – 15 kW, 15 – 100 kW, Above 100 kW), By Application (Refrigerator and freezer, Refrigerated Display Cases, Transport Refrigeration, Beverage Coolers and Freezers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hot Runners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open Gate Hot Runners, Valve Gate Hot Runners), By Industry (Consumer Goods, Medical, Packaging, Automotive, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Commercial Air Conditioner (AC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Packaged Air Conditioners, VRF/VRV), By Refrigerants (R-32, A-410A/R-407C, R600A/R-290, Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Educational/Institutional, Public/ Government, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Screw Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, and Others), By Application (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Plastics, Rubber, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/countertop-market-9296



