SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month with Live Online Panel

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Washington, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA Celebrates Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-Owned Businesses: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit, and Tenacity of America's Small Business Heroes

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month to discuss economic recovery with a dynamic group of small business owners from various sectors, utilizing SBA resources and critical financial lifelines to pivot during the pandemic.

Learn about the SBA resources available to help entrepreneurs compete in the marketplace, launch or expand businesses,  receive counseling, funding opportunities, and help to recover or rebuild.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 27, 2021 
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO:

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)
Han Nguyen, Deputy Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Communications and Public Liaison
Angie Yu, Two Rivers Fisheries, Inc., Wickliffe, KY
Rakesh Srivastava, Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, Hastings, NE
Raj Mehta, Raj Technologies Inc., Plainview, NY
Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Bakeshop, Seattle, WA 

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit:
https://sbaaanhpi.eventbrite.com
This event will be recorded.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov
