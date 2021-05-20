21 & Change Kicks-Off 3rd Annual Champions for Change Challenge

Tampa, Fla., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Champions for Change! If you are an amateur, professional, or differently-abled athlete, or just want to attend to cheer everyone on, register today and join the Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mascot Captain Fear with all the folks from 21 & Change for the 3rd Annual Champions for Change (CFC) Challenge taking place at the Tampa Movement Lab on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.



21 & Change President John Bodor said, "Our annual Champions for Change Challenge has become more than just our flagship event to promote inclusion and human rights for the differently-abled. It has become an event about raising confidence and self-esteem to showcase their amazing abilities. It's become an event where these children and young adults touch our hearts and fuel our passion to want to do more and help show the world the incredible gifts they have to offer."



CFC event organizers and board members Michelle Richards (Owner of Tampa Movement Lab) and Sunny Alexander (Real Estate Advisor) deliver a fun-filled athletic challenge that partners up professional and amateur athletes with differently-abled children and adults to showcase their amazing abilities through fun exercises such as burpees, sit-ups, box jumps, kettle swings and the sled push.



Although only in its third year, 21 & Change, its Board of Directors, advisors, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and individual supporters have challenged the status quo on multiple fronts regarding local, state and federal levels by fighting for inclusion, education and human rights for all differently-abled people.



Individual athletes wanting to participate can register in person before the event or online at EventBrite.Com. Registration for differently-abled athletes is FREE! Participants must be six (6) years or older. All attendees and supporters are FREE as well. To learn more about future sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.21andchange.org.



SPECIAL GUESTS



City of Tampa

Mayor Jane Castor

City Council Member Charlie Miranda (District 2)

City Council Member Orlando Gudes (District 5)

City Council Member Luis Viera (District 7)

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

HCSO Honor Guard



Florida House of Representatives

Rep. Jackie Toledo (District 60)

Rep. Fentrice Driskell (District 63)

Rep. Andrew Learned (District 59)

Rep. Mike Beltran (District 57)



Florida Senate

Senator Janet Cruz



National Anthem Singer

Rachel Barcellona, Autism Advocate – Model – Author – Singer – Actress – Pageant Winner



Special Thanks

Triathlete Chris Nikic - 1% Better (Safe travels and good luck at the IRONMAN 70.3 Hawaii)

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Movement Lab, TECO Energy, The University of Tampa, Pepin Academies, Nasatka Security, Ciccio Restaurant Group, Gay + Associates, Step Beyond Development, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Port Tampa Bay, HCP Associates, Behavioral Consulting of Tampa Bay, AMSCOT, Emerging People, Florida Internet & Television, Milorian Consulting, ViaTeK Solutions, PBX-Change, Sheraton Sand Key Resorts, Brenda Wade Signature Realty Associates, Vein 911, Smith & Associates/Gregory Margliano, FloodGate Medical, Heads and Tails, Focus Academy, Advent Health, Tampa General Hospital, RSA Consulting Group, Hillsborough Lodge No. 25 F. & A.M., EWI Construction, PDQ, BLOOMIN' Brands, Sunny Alexander, Nikki Bennet, Briana Murphy, Aaron Schock, Casey Ellison, John & Marilyn Scolaro, Hani Banoub, Amy Silver, Donald Bodie, Tiffany Thomas, Ted Clemens, Adam Corey, John Bryne, Matthew Gordon, and Paul Anderson.



Our Mission & Vision

21 & Change champions inclusion, education, and human rights for the "differently-abled."



We believe in the value of all human lives and that all should have the opportunity to discover

their full potential. We believe that everyone is born with the inherent right to freedom, self-determination, dignity, and respect. We believe in a day when our children will be seen as "differently-abled" and not disabled. We believe there will be a day when we end the Down syndrome "syndrome" and secure the full measure of civil rights for the "differently-abled." We will not rest until what we believe is achieved.

Eric R. Polins 21 & Change 8135036386 epolins@hcpassociates.com