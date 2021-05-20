 Skip to main content

Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.1225 Per Share

May 20, 2021
Roseville, Minn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), at its meeting on May 20, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1225 per share payable June 18, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.   Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers.  Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.  Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees.  For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.



