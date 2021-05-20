 Skip to main content

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
LA JOLLA, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (the "Company") today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • 2021 Truist Financial Services Conference, May 25-26, 2021
  • William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 1-3, 2021. Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40 pm ET on Tuesday June 1, 2021. Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of Palomar's website at https://ir.plmr.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("PSIC"), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent).

Contact

Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com   

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


