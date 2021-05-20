Prothena Announces Appointment of Sanjiv Patel, MBBS, to its Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, announced today the appointment of Sanjiv K. Patel, MBBS, MA, MBA, to its Board of Directors.



"Sanjiv is an experienced leader with significant industry experience that uniquely positions him to guide us as we look towards transitioning to a fully integrated research, development and commercial biotechnology company," commented Lars Ekman, MD, PhD, Prothena's Chairman. "We welcome Sanjiv to our Board and look forward to his contributions in advising Prothena during this transformational period."

"I'm excited to join the Board at this pivotal stage for Prothena. The Company's leading protein dysregulation expertise is clearly reflected in its robust and promising pipeline of novel programs in areas of high unmet need," said Dr. Patel. "I look forward to working with the Prothena team to contribute strategically to the Company's continued growth."

Sanjiv K. Patel, MBBS is President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the board of Relay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision medicine company. Before joining Relay Therapeutics, Dr. Patel served in various roles at Allergan, Inc. for over a decade. He most recently served as Allergan's Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and previously as Corporate Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing and Global Health Outcomes. Prior to this, he was a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and practiced as a surgeon within the UK's National Health Service.

Dr. Patel earned his MBBS from University of London, his MA in Medical Sciences from the University of Cambridge, his MRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons of England, and his MBA from INSEAD.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics, built on protein dysregulation expertise, with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

