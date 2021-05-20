 Skip to main content

Option Care Health to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. ("Option Care Health") (NASDAQ:OPCH), the nation's largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced that John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The webcast links will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

For Investor Inquiries:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
443-213-0500
optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

 


