Questex Gets Back to Business, Successfully Brings Buyers and Sellers Together In-Person to Create Relationships and Drive Sales

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, is getting back to business by helping the markets it serves get back to connecting. Questex brought meeting and incentive travel buyers with global suppliers together at the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) May 10-13, 2021 and the club and fitness industry together at SIBEC North America May 17-19. Both events were held at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.



"Every industry we serve has been impacted by the pandemic in some way. The Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Education markets quickly pivoted to solve new problems, while the Hospitality, Bar + Restaurant and Beauty industries searched for new ways to sustain their businesses. Over the past year, we invested in our data capabilities and innovated to develop digital solutions to keep our communities connected," said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

Miller added, "Now that it's safe to reconvene, our events play a vital role in helping the communities we serve bring buyers and sellers together to make connections and drive revenue growth. Through the Questex "Be Safe" commitment, our team worked diligently with our partners to ensure that event attendees were able to interact safely again."

GMITE has become a ‘must attend' event for hotels and destinations serving the industry and the meeting and inventive buyers who source them. GMITE united 65 fully hosted, high-volume North American incentive buyers and meeting planners who have a combined purchasing power of $1.5 billion together with 64 global suppliers for two and a half days of exclusive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings in private, luxury suites. The one-to-one meetings included a few international suppliers who were not able to travel due to restrictions, but who were able to take advantage of the meetings virtually through the Questex hybrid platform.

Many of the buyers and suppliers commented on how pleased they were to be issuing and receiving RFPs and enquiries for programs in 2022 and beyond and to feel the pulse of the meeting and incentive industry coming back to life. "Attending GMITE 2021 was an excellent example of bringing in-person meetings back for our industry," said Callie Medina, Director, Corporate Events, BMC Software. "This is my first GMITE event and the goals that I had coming here were met 100%. Not only have I found new venues and suppliers, but I think I have also found friends for life."

COVID's impact on fitness, sports and health has forced the industry to come up with new ways to maintain or generate revenue streams, update outdated systems and facilities and adjust to new rigorous health and safety regulations. Taking place this week, SIBEC North America brings together top club and fitness operators and owners with suppliers for networking and private one-on-one meetings.

"I want to thank Rob Shannon for having us here at SIBEC and breaking out of the COVID mold and finally getting back to business, finally seeing our friends again, and finally re-engaging with life. This has been the best event I can think of in the last 20 years. Thank you for having the courage and for getting us out here," said Hillis Lake, New Business Development, Eleiko.

Last month, Questex Asia hosted the 6th CMO Innovation Forum Hong Kong 2021, which brought together over 125 of the region's top marketing leaders and business decision makers. The event was sponsored by Getty Images and Sitecore and content was be delivered by high-level marketing executives from HK Tramways, CLP, Sun Life, Rosewood Hotel Group, Pearson Education, Tripadvisor, McDonald's Hong Kong and Mattel Asia Pacific.



Questex will host the following events in June:

Spatec Spring: June 6-8 in Miami, FL

CFO Innovation Summit: June 14-15 in Asia

StreamTV Executive Meetup: June 14-16 in Denver, CO

International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC): June 20-21, Las Vegas, NV

International Beauty Show: June 20-21, Las Vegas, NV

Hotec Design and Operations: June 27-30 in Aventura, FL

Nightclub & Bar Show: June 28-30 in NY, NY



Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response teams identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines.

