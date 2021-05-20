Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers 1,000th Propulsion System for Multi-Mission PAC-3 MSE Missile

CAMDEN, Ark., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the 1,000th propulsion system for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile, the enhanced version of the combat-proven PAC-3.



"Aerojet Rocketdyne is proud to provide the propulsion that has powered the PAC-3 air defense missile system since its inception," said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. "The new facility under construction at our Camden, Arkansas site will enable increased production capacity and affordability, and is sized and equipped to support next-generation Army requirements."

Using hit-to-kill technology, Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 MSE protects American forces and our allies from aircraft, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. Aerojet Rocketdyne powers the PAC-3 MSE with a revolutionary two-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in both altitude and range.

The propulsion system is manufactured at the company's Camden, Arkansas site, which is recognized as Aerojet Rocketdyne's Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence. The company is building a new facility in Camden to consolidate PAC-3 MSE manufacturing activities. Equipped with advanced technology, the new facility will increase efficiency and safety, decrease logistical requirements and costs, and provide for a substantial increase in production capacity.

Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion powers every PAC-3 variant in production. In addition to the propulsion system, the company also provides the Attitude Control Motors and Lethality Enhancer for both the PAC-3 MSE and the PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

