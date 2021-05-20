 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay in the Events & Presentations section of Bumble's investor relations website at https://ir.bumble.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world's highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 700 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Source: Bumble Inc.

Investor Contact

ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact

press@team.bumble.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com