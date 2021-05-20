Myriad Genetics Appoints Melissa Gonzales to Lead Women's Health Business

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that Melissa Gonzales has been named president of its Women's Health business.



Gonzales has more than 20 years of women's health experience, most recently at Medela, a global leader in breast pumps and medical solutions, supporting millions of new moms and babies. She served as executive vice president of Medela Americas and helped position the company as the number one breast pump brand in the United States. Prior to Medela, Gonzales led commercial teams at Align Technology and Smith & Nephew.

In her role at Myriad Women's Health, Gonzales will be responsible for serving consumers, patients and healthcare providers with genetic tests that help women assess their risk of hereditary cancer and provide vital insights during pregnancy or when planning a family. She will report to Nicole Lambert, president of Myriad Genetic Laboratories.

"Melissa is a proven leader with deep relevant expertise both in partnering with healthcare systems as well as reaching patients directly. She has the passion, leadership qualities, and proven experience to accelerate the growth of our Women's Health business and elevate our products to their full potential," said Lambert. "We are fortunate to have an executive of Melissa's caliber as the most recent addition to our team."

Myriad Women's Health offers the Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, Myriad Foresight® Carrier Screen and Myriad Prequel™ Prenatal Screen as well as a suite of services to expand access and streamline the genetic testing process for patients and providers.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and wellbeing for all, empowering individuals with vital genetic insights and enabling healthcare providers to better detect, treat and prevent disease. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

