Latham Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021
LATHAM, N.Y., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156579/e898803d85. Callers who pre-register will be sent a confirmation e-mail including a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To ensure you are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lathampool.com/ under "Events & Presentations".

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413

The Company maintains an investor relations website at https://ir.lathampool.com/. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's investor relations website under "Events & Presentations" or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The conference ID for the replay is 10156579. The replay will be available through June 17, 2021. The Company may from time-to-time post presentations and other information on this website.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.

Investor Contact:
Nicole Briguet
Edelman for Latham
nicole.briguet@edelman.com
646-750-7235

Media Contact:  
Jodie Davis
jodiedavis@lathampool.com 
518-396-8576


