P2 Gold Announces Board Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGLD) announces the appointment of Tom Yip, CFO of the Company, to its Board of Directors.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yip most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Pretium Resources. He began his tenure at Pretium in 2011 as a Director and joined the management team in 2015 as financing and construction of the Brucejack Mine commenced. Prior to Pretium, Mr. Yip served as CFO of several miners and explorers, including Silver Standard Resources, International Tower Hill Mines and Echo Bay Mines.

The Company also reports that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,745,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.51 per share which expire on May 19, 2023. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 4,579,999 stock options outstanding representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

