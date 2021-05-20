Digital Locations Receives Patent for Cell Site Marketplace Technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), an aggregator and developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that the Company was issued a patent by the US Patent Office to protect intellectual property of its cell site selection marketplace technology.



The patent covers a system and method for identifying wireless communications assets through our web-based software. This includes the ability for users to define geographical search areas on a map and to display wireless communications assets within pre-defined geographic areas. Among other claims, the patent also covers the method whereby physical distance from potential wireless communications assets to potential fiber backhauls are displayed.

"This issuance of this patent is great news for Digital Locations," said Bill Beifuss, the Company's President. "Our marketplace technology was the first of its kind in the industry. Protecting the intellectual property behind the methods to search and display potential wireless communications assets makes what we do more valuable".

Mr. Beifuss concluded, "We are now looking into options on how to use this patent to further separate ourselves from our competition who may be infringing on our intellectual property. This patent can be a valuable tool for us as we continue our plan to set ourselves apart as leaders in 5G small cell site selection marketplace."

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is an aggregator and developer of cell tower and small cell sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. We currently have rights to more than 110,000 pre-qualified wireless cell sites that can be developed to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Using our patented software system, network operators such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Sprint can easily contract with site owners all over the U.S, to quickly build out their wireless networks. Our goal is to continue to acquire the rights to more sites and become a "landlord" of tomorrow's wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

