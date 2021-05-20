 Skip to main content

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, FCBP, MNR, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
May 20, 2021 12:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. If you are a First Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


