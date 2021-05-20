AnHeart Announces Upcoming Presentation of Preliminary Results from Phase II Trial of Taletrectinib in ROS1+ NSCLC at the ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting

HANGZHOU, China and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart"), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, announces an upcoming presentation of an abstract selected for poster presentation from its ongoing Phase II trial of taletrectinib in ROS1 fusion positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (NCT04395677) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting being held virtually on June 4-8, 2021. Details on the abstract and a corresponding poster presentation are shown below.



Abstract Number: 9066

Abstract Title: Taletrectinib (AB-106; DS-6051b) in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with ROS1 fusion: Preliminary results of TRUST.

Investigator: Dr. Caicun Zhou (Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China)

Session Type: Poster

Poster Title: Preliminary results from TRUST: A phase II clinical study to investigate Taletrectinib in treating patients with ROS1 fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Date and Time: June 4, 2021, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (EDT)

More information about the ASCO 2021 virtual meeting may be accessed here. The data cutoff date for the released abstract was Jan 15, 2021. The poster to be presented on June 4 contains more current data, with a cutoff date of April 8, 2021.

About AnHeart:

AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("AnHeart") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapies. AnHeart is headquartered in Hangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and has a subsidiary AnHeart Therapeutics Inc. in New York. Led by a management team with a successful track record of clinical development, AnHeart is developing three clinical stage oncology programs globally.

