Aerpio Provides Update on Aadi Bioscience Presentation at the ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aerpio") (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced that Aadi Bioscience ("Aadi"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today issued a press release disclosing its abstract to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. As previously disclosed, on May 16, 2021, Aerpio entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger among Aerpio, Aadi, and Aspen Merger Subsidiary, Inc.



About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 for indications in which the Company believes that activation of Tie2 may have therapeutic potential. For more information, please visit www.aerpio.com.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational outcomes to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. Aadi's product FYARROTM (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension; nab-sirolimus; ABI-009) is an mTOR inhibitor bound to human albumin that has demonstrated significantly higher tumor accumulation, mTOR target suppression, and superior efficacy over other mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models.1 Aadi's initial focus is on treating patients with alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes, tumor suppressors that when inactivated, may be drivers in many different cancer types. Aadi's registration trial in advanced malignant PEComa (the AMPECT trial) of FYARRO demonstrated meaningful clinical efficacy in malignant PEComa2, a type of cancer with the highest known mutation rate of TSC1 or TSC2 genes. Based on the AMPECT trial, emerging data for FYARRO in other solid tumors with TSC1 or TSC2 mutations, and following discussions with the FDA, Aadi plans to initiate a tumor-agnostic registrational trial in cancers harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations by the end of 2021.

Aadi also has ongoing studies to evaluate dosing of FYARRO in combination regimens. More information is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.

References:

1 AACR 2019 Abstract: https://cancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/79/13_Supplement/348

2 ASCO 2020 Abstract: https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2020.38.15_suppl.11516?af=R

