Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB ("Oatly") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "OTLY."



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2021 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Jefferies, BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers. Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea Bank Abp, Oppenheimer & Co., SEB, Blaylock Van LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oatly

We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.





Contact: Oatly Group AB 866-704-0391 investors@oatly.com