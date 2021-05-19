 Skip to main content

scPharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2021 8:00am   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president & chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 3:30 EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "News and Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Taudvin
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6706
ktaudvin@scpharma.com

Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com


