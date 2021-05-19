 Skip to main content

Lands' End Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company's investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 2, 2021, and will be accessible on the Company's website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.  

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACT:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
President and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
jean.fontana@icrinc.com


