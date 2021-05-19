Electromedical Technologies Announces Upcoming Facebook Live Event with Noted Chiropractor

- Event with Dr. Jeff Harper to highlight the benefits of the WellnessProPlus® for chronic pain sufferers

- Facebook Live Event schedule for TODAY, May 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST (12:20pm PST/3:20pm EST)

- Online meeting is the first in a series to foster broad awareness and utilization of EMED's devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessProPlus®, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled its first Facebook Live event for Wednesday, May 19, at 2:20 CST (12:20pm PST/3:20pm EST).

The online event will be hosted by EMED Sales Director Kathy Strand R.N. and features noted chiropractor Dr. Jeff Harper who will be highlighting the benefits of the Company's non-invasive WellnessProPlus®.

Interested parties can join this opening event by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/electromedtech.

This online meeting is the first in a series of upcoming Facebook Live events with clinicians, thought leaders, influencers and EMED executives as part of the Company's strategic plan to foster awareness of the emerging field of Bioelectronics as well as our current flagship device the WellnessProPlus®, increase sales, and on-board new EMED distributors. The WellnessProPlus® is an advanced (clinical grade) bioelectronics device designed for the relief of chronic, intractable, acute and post traumatic pain. The WellnessProPlus® uses physics instead of drugs to have an effect on the body. It uses proprietary algorithmic frequencies triggering natural processes in the body to block chronic pain.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, noted, "We are pleased to host our first Facebook Live event and thank Dr. Jeff Harper for joining us as our initial, featured guest speaker. Dr. Harper is a highly regarded chiropractor who has a long history of treating chronic pain sufferers along with experience working with EMED's flagship bioelectronic device, WellnessProPlus®. He is uniquely qualified to discuss his experiences in treating patients with non-invasive therapy, including the WellnessProPlus®, which is a popular topic among pain sufferers. Join us TODAY on Facebook to learn more about the WellnessPro and how it can help people get back to living a better quality of life!"



About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief. For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

https://electromedtech.com

email:ir@electromedtech.com



