Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 19, 2021 6:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that it will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1-4, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside chat

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny Jindal
Chief Financial Officer
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@reneopharma.com 


