Military.Finance launches new cryptocurrency to help veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military.Finance has partnered with the non-profit, the Heart of a Lion Foundation in parallel with the launch of a new cryptocurrency. The company's goal is to provide support and financial relief to those who have served their country as well as their families when they come home from battle.



The company was able to partner up with this charity after finding out that it's one of the few charities that can accept donations in cryptocurrency which helped alleviate some legal hurdles on behalf of both parties involved. This new currency is available for purchase right now on Pancake Swap at $MIL and all proceeds will be donated to help provide mental, physical, and wellness support to America's Veterans.

Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret) with the Heart of a Lion Foundation said, "We're really excited about the connection and working with people we trust. It's a great opportunity for people to invest in something that also gives back to support the veteran community."

Military.finance is looking to solve a major issue with the support and care for veterans. The three most common mental health concerns for veterans are Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). According to New Harvard-Public, currently 1.53 million veterans are uninsured, and 2 million can't afford care.

The solution Military.finance uses blockchain technology to allocate funds directly with charities that share the same mission. Major Ed and The Heart of a Lion Foundation are the first partners selected by the board of directors because of their history and background with the veteran community. Military.finance is looking to partner with more organizations with the same focus on helping veterans. If you are a non-profit organization interested in becoming a recipient of funds from $MIL, please email partner@military.finance to request more information.

How To Buy Military.Finance

The process of buying Military.Finance is simple. Simply visit PancakeSwap , enter the amount of $MIL you want to buy, and submit your request for processing. Once your tokens are purchased, watch the value increase.

About Military.Finance

Military.Finance is a community-focused and decentralized project for military veterans and veteran organizations. At its core, the project helps to connect members of the armed forces and charity organizations to cryptocurrencies. With Military.Finance, veterans will be able to farm, lend, stake, and earn passive income from the crypto ecosystem.

The goal of the project is crystal clear - to empower members of the Military.Finance community and reward them for helping people in need. Military.Finance also rewards those who buy and hold the $MIL token. The project is poised to deliver on its mandate and also entrench trust and transparency.

Shawn Burst, Marketing Director at Military.Finance says, "We've assembled an all-star team of developers, marketers, entrepreneurs, and military personnel that are not only incredibly talented, but are also extremely passionate about helping the military heroes of our great country."

