Airborne Fire Control Radar Market to Hit USD 3,866.4 Million by 2028; Backed by Increasing Demand for Advanced Target Detection Equipment, Reports Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airborne fire control radar market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 3,866.4 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled "Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, 2021-2028.", mentions that the market stood at USD 2,655.4 million in 2020. Factors such as the increasing demand for target detection equipment and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as active electronically scanning arrays (AESA) will boost the adoption of the product worldwide.





Market Exhibited -6.7% Growth Rate in 2020 amid COVID-19; Postponement of Major Defense Projects Hampered Growth Prospects

The cancellation or postponement of major defense projects due to the lockdown announced by government agencies worldwide has significantly affected the growth prospects of the market. Owing to this the market exhibited a negative growth rate of 6.7% in 2020. However, the increasing spending of defense budget by countries will bode well for the market's growth in the forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market:

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands)

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)





Market Segmentation:

Based on the platform, the market is bifurcated into fighter jets, combat helicopter, special mission aircraft, and UAVs.

On the basis of platform, the fighter jets segment held the largest global airborne fire control radar market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing deliveries of fighter jets equipped with advanced radar systems to detect ground targets.

On the basis of frequency band, the market is trifurcated into L & S-band, X-band, and KU/K/KA band. Moreover, based on application, the market is divided into the Air to Sea, Air to Air, and Air to Ground. Lastly on the basis of region, the market is categorized into South America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.





What does the Report Include?

The market report provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as materials, leading companies, applications, and products. Also, the report offers insights into latest trends and highlights key industry developments. The report further includes historical data & forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes the industry's latest dynamics and opportunities that will impact the market growth between 2021 and 2028.





DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Demand for Reconnaissance and Targeting Activities to Promote Market Growth

The rising intrusion activities and the growing focus on upgrading their militaries by countries worldwide will boost the demand for advanced technologies for reconnaissance and targeting activities. Moreover, the increasing focus on accurate target detection and handling crucial missions is leading to the development of advanced radar systems. For instance, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd has developed reconnaissance and targeting ELM-20600 RTP POD that efficiently detects, classifies, and precisely tracks and selects ground targets.

Moreover, it includes inflight SAR images recording capabilities that ensure real-time target assessment. The increasing adoption of active electronically scanning array (AESA) technology that provides high reliability and low interception rate is further expected to bode well for the global airborne fire control radar market growth in the forthcoming years.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

North America – The region stood at USD 891.41 million in 2020 and is projected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of established airborne fire control radar manufacturers such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation in the region.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing demand for advanced airborne fire control radar systems by the Air Force of countries such as the U.K. and Germany between 2021 and 2028.

Asia-Pacific – The increasing focus on the procurement of advanced 5th Generation fighter jets by China is expected to propel the product's adoption in the region. Moreover, the surging demand for innovative UAVs is likely to contribute to the regional growth in the forthcoming years.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Contract Signing by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is witnessing fierce competition amongst the major companies operating in it. These companies are focusing on signing lucrative contracts to expand their airborne fire control radar portfolio. Moreover, other key players are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration that will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

February 2021 - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced the installation of the ELTA-sourced active electronically scanning radar in the Jaguar Darin III fighter jets. The company reports that the radar is primarily designed for air-to-air attack and provides solid-state active electronically scanning array technology.





