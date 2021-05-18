 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sun Country Airlines to Participate in the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ("Sun Country Airlines") (NASDAQ:SNCY) announced today that Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:20 AM EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Sun Country Airlines' website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651.681.4810
IR@suncountry.com

Media
Jessica Wheeler
651-900-8400
mediarelations@suncountry.com


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com