Huntsville Botanical Garden to Glow This Summer With New Event 'Night Blooms'

Huntsville, AL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Huntsville Botanical Garden announced today a new nighttime event coming this summer: Night Blooms, presented by PNC Bank. Taking place at the Garden from July 21, through Sept. 26, 2021, Night Blooms will illuminate the Garden with thousands of lights and botanical lanterns, allowing guests to experience the Garden's natural surroundings like never before.



"Night Blooms is a re-imagination of the Garden we know and love," said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. "The plants and animals we encounter in the Garden every day have been reimagined as illuminated, technicolor and larger than life. The result is an experience that's almost dreamlike, where guests have the chance to see their environment in a new light, quite literally. We are taking an ordinary walk through the Garden and showing just how extraordinary it can be."



The event takes guests on a one-mile walking journey through the Garden after sunset. As guests make their way through the Garden, they will discover vignettes of botanical lanterns integrated into the natural surroundings. Intricately designed and handmade by trained artisans, these lanterns bring plants and wildlife to life. Guests will find poppies, turtles, orchids, spiders, maple trees and more, all brightly colored and glowing from within. Additional lighting effects complete the immersive experience, further transforming the Garden's landscape with light. Night Blooms has been made possible through the presenting sponsorship of PNC Bank.



"PNC has a legacy of enriching our communities through philanthropic support of the arts, and as our local team continues to grow the bank's presence in the state, we are excited to collaborate once again with Huntsville Botanical Garden to offer visitors another vibrant cultural experience," said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for Greater Alabama. "Night Blooms is sure to provide families a place to build memories and celebrate the Garden as a treasured community asset."



The lanterns featured in Night Blooms are produced and provided by Hanart Culture. The Garden previously partnered with Hanart Culture to host the PNC-sponsored Chinese Lantern Festival in 2019. But with a reimagined experience and brand-new lanterns that have never before been seen in the south, Night Blooms is a new and different event.



"Night Blooms is a brand-new experience, unique to Huntsville," said Wagner. "You can't find this event anywhere else besides here at the Garden."



Night Blooms will take place Wednesday through Sunday evenings from July 21, through Sept. 26, at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 for adults and $12 to $23 for children, and all tickets must be reserved in advance for a designated entry time. Tickets will be available for purchase in June. Concessions also will be available for purchase during the event, allowing guests to take their time and make an evening of the experience. More information about the event can be found at hsvbg.org/NightBlooms.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including the following: a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; and wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.



About the Huntsville Botanical Garden

The 112-acre Huntsville Botanical Garden is open year-round and contains a diverse ecosystem of meadows, upland and bottomland forest, and wetlands, as well as a variety of specialty gardens and native plant collections. The Mathews Nature Trail contains the largest accredited trillium collection in the U.S., and the Anderson Education Center is home to the nation's largest open-air butterfly house. The Native Plants Teaching Garden is a public space that highlights the way local plants, soil, pollinators, and birds create distinct communities and how they interact to form a diverse, sustainable, and attractive landscape. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Garden is a member of the American Public Gardens Association, the North American Plant Collections Consortium, the American Horticultural Society, and Botanic Gardens Conservation International, as well as an ArbNet-accredited arboretum. For more information, visit hsvbg.org.



About Hanart Culture

Hanart Culture is a producer and promoter of exhibitions and entertainment. They create special attractions of art and culture and arrange touring throughout North America. "Han" is the largest nationality of China; "Art" stands for a variety of art styles, including Chinese Lantern Festival, Ice Wonderland, Dinosaur Empire, The Kung Fu Embassy, The Acrobat Embassy, and Shadow Puppetry Embassy.

Kristen Pepper Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau 256-551-2294 kristen@huntsville.org