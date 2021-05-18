Cloud Nine Strengthens Advisory Board with the Addition of former Executive of PayPal Asia & CEO of GLOCONTECH

Richard Oh, a former executive at PayPal Asia, and Eric Sim, CEO of GLOCONTECH, will join Cloud Nine's Advisor, Shin-Young Park, CEO of WePay Korea, to develop and advance Cloud Nine's Limitless Real-Time Coin Payments and Blockchain Payment Gateway.



Limitless combines Real-Time Coin Payments (Conversion Platform) and Blockchain Payment Gateway (PG), supporting various payment integrations such as Visa and Mastercard.

By combining a Payment Gateway, POINT Development and Distribution Technology, Crypto Payment Systems, and Blockchain Real-Time Payments, Cloud Nine will enable users to access their data in a truly distributed fashion.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. ("Cloud Nine" or the "Company") (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) (FSE: 1JI0), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Richard Oh, a former executive at PayPal Asia, and Eric Sim, CEO of GLOCONTECH, as Strategic Advisors.

According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market size was valued at USD 58.30 Billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

(https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-payment-solutions-market)

"With the high adoption rate of smartphones and improved internet penetration globally, it is important that we continue to build a world class team with experience in payment solutions," said Sefton Fincham, President of Cloud Nine. "Richard and Eric are a brilliant addition to our team to help position Cloud Nine in the lead to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative payment solutions."

Richard Oh, a former executive at PayPal Asia, spent over 18 years establishing PayPal's payment network around the world, including Latin America, Africa and Asia. He also led key partnerships in the region, including partnerships with Visa, MasterCard, Amex, UnionPay, Citibank and Bank of America, as well as partnerships with Korea and Hana Bank and Shinhan Card. Richard has also been an advisor to start-ups focused on payment, Blockchain, social commerce and the trend industry of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Eric Sim, CEO of GLOCONTECH, has decades of international experience in global payment technology, credit management, banking and investment. He is a network, database design engineer, and project manager, currently running IT platform consulting firms, including payment, finance and media industries. Eric is a pioneer in the cross-border payment and remittance platform industry. GLOCONTECH has partnerships with PayPal, Fiserv, NHNKCP Korea, Hana bank Korea, NAB bank Australia, Asia Pay, China Union Pay, Financial House UK, Rakuten Japan, Western Union EU and many other global financial institutions.

Richard and Eric will join the Company's strategic advisor, Shin-Young Park, CEO of WePay Korea, and work together with the senior team at Cloud Nine to develop and advance the Company's Limitless assets which include:

Issuance of a Limitless Coin and listing on an Exchange/Distribution

Limitless Global PG System Development

Limitless APP Development / Integration with a credit card

Real-Time Conversion Blockchain System Development (Integration with Limitless Pay)

Sports Coin Betting Games / Poker Hold'em (Self-Operated)

Establishment of Limitless Pay Network

By combining a Payment Gateway, POINT Development and Distribution Technology, Crypto Payment Systems, and Blockchain Real-Time Payments, Cloud Nine will enable users to access their data in a truly distributed fashion.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Cloud Nine to help accelerate the development of their innovative products," said Richard Oh, former executive at PayPal Asia. "There is so much work to be done in the payment space, and together we have a great opportunity with Cloud Nine to pursue a future where everyone has access to advanced payment solutions."

On Behalf of the Board,

CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Sefton Fincham

President

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine's mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-7724

psearle@citygatecap.com

Neither the Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's ability to successfully launch products and expand partnerships; its pursuit of emerging technology products; support its pursuit of Web3 opportunities on a global scale; and the ability of the Strategic Advisors to use their experience to positively impact Cloud Nine's business. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



