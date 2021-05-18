Global Personal Protective Equipment Market to Hit $93.5 Billion by 2026, Rising with a CAGR of 10.0% during COVID-19 Disaster - Exclusive Report by Research Dive COVID-19 Impact

New York, USA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest research report on the global personal protective equipment market published by Research Dive divulges the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and upcoming growth of the market. This report is a beneficial study material for investors, stakeholders, market players, and new entrants looking for detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The COVID-19 disaster has imposed a positive impact on the growth of the global market for personal protective equipment. As per the report, the global personal protective equipment market was accounted for $43.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to gather $93.5 billion by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 10.0%. In the present situation, the market size has stretched up to $51.8 billion due to a major role of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus infection.

Current Face of the Market Due to COVID-19 Pandemic:

During the COVID-19 situation, government bodies worldwide and PPE manufacturing companies are focusing on increasing the production and supply of PPE kits for frontline workers. In addition, a significant rise in the importance of workplace safety across developed and developing nations has surged the demand for PPE kits, which is fueling the market growth.

As per our analyst estimates, the significant role of PPE in the outbreak of pandemic diseases is projected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, the growing automation in the industrial sectors along with the high prices of this equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the global personal protective equipment market.

Moreover, leading companies in this industry are focusing greatly on scientific and technological developments to enhance the manufacturing processes of PPE kits. For instance, in July 2020, Loyal Textile Mills Limited, one of the largest textile exporter and manufacturer, , launched VIRAL SHIELD a line of COVID-19 anti-viral, reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and protective fashion wear range.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global personal protective equipment market is anticipated to undergo continuous growth post-COVID-19 pandemic and garner $93.5 billion by 2026. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to growing importance for hygiene and safety in workplaces.

Several players in the market, such as ANSELL LTD. Honeywell International Inc Sioen Industries NV KCWW. DuPont. 3M MSA. Lakeland Industries, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech Radians, Inc.

are focusing on R&D activities, partnerships, and novel product developments to obtain a robust position in the market. For instance, February 2021, Health Professional Resources (HPR), a U.S. based supplier of supreme-quality, medical grade disposable medical goods, PPE, and infection control products & services, launched high-performance personal protective equipment (PPE) line in strategic partnership with MAS Holdings, a leading apparel and textile manufacturer in South Asia. Such initiatives by market players are projected to bring in lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming future.

