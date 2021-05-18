 Skip to main content

Heartland BancCorp Ranks #82 on American Banker Magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List for 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021
WHITEHALL, Ohio, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX:HLAN), today parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that the bank has once again been named to American Banker magazine's Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts. In its May 2021 issue, American Banker ranked Heartland 82nd on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/20 (Source: Capital Performance Group).

"We are honored to have made American Banker's Top 200 list for the thirteenth consecutive year," said G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO. "Being listed in the Top 200 is a great affirmation of our extraordinary staff and their commitment to our customers and to the communities we serve."  

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

Contacts:  G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO   
  Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600


