Conformis, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021 8:15am   Comments
BILLERICA, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit.

A webcast of the virtual presentation will be made available on the day of the summit, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

The replay of the webcast of the presentation will be archived on Conformis' website for 30 days following the presentation under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.comformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.


Investor Contact:
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
