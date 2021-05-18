 Skip to main content

Quipt Home Medical Announces Date and Time for Q2 Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021 8:00am   Comments
CINCINNATI, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:QIPT, OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that it will host its Q2 Fiscal 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Canada/US Toll Free:1 (800) 319 4610
International: 1 (604) 638 5340

Audio Webcast Details:

The live audio webcast can be found on the investor section of the Company's website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com 

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company's organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient's services and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com


