SADA Prepares for Growth and Expansion with New Executive Appointments

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has strengthened its senior leadership team and Board of Directors once again. Last month, the company named three new members to its Board of Directors . Today, the two-time Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year is announcing the appointment of Lusine Yeghiazaryan to Chief Financial Officer and Julie Cullivan to its Board of Directors. SADA has also named Sudhakar Ramakrishna , President, CEO and Board Director at SolarWinds, as an Advisor to the Board.

SADA has been in rapid growth mode for a few years. The firm, which helps the world's biggest brands transition to and use Google Cloud, achieved 130% year-over-year growth in 2020 and is planning for its best year ever in 2021 from a revenue and growth perspective. SADA is on pace to finish 2021 with nearly 500 employees.

As a prior independent member of SADA's Board of Directors, Yeghiazaryan witnessed SADA's growth first hand. She joins the company full time from GoPro, where she was the Vice President of Finance - Internal Audit, Risk and Controls. Yeghiazaryan, who previously held management roles at Deloitte & Touche, LLP and Diebold Nixdorf Corporation, joined GoPro prior to the company's IPO, focusing on operational maturity, corporate controls, assurance, risk management, business transformation and financial oversight.

"As we continue to experience tremendous growth, the time is right to bring on a CFO who can help drive us to the next level, and we are delighted that person will be Lusine Yeghiazaryan," says Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. "Lusine was our first Independent Director, joining our board in January 2019. She brings significant corporate governance, operational and risk management, finance transformation and financial reporting expertise to SADA. We are delighted to have her on the Executive Management Team, where we know she will bring additional rigor and strategic input to our plans."

Cullivan is a long-time Silicon Valley executive with experience in every facet of company operations, from Sales and Marketing to IT and HR. Along the way, she has helped some of the world's most recognizable cybersecurity and IT brands transition from private to public companies. Most recently, as SVP and Chief Technology and People Officer at Forescout, Cullivan oversaw the infrastructure for innovation, growth and scale that doubled revenue and laid the groundwork for a successful public offering in 2017 and a market cap of $1.4 billion. Previously, as EVP of Business Operations and Chief Information Officer at FireEye, Cullivan helped scale revenue growth nearly ten-fold, complete a successful public offering in 2013, and achieve a market cap of over $2.5 billion in just four years.

"Julie brings extensive board and operational experience in high-growth organizations across business operations, technology and people experience," said Safoian. "She's played a key role in guiding multiple companies from private to public status. As we grow, it's my belief that we can never have enough corporate governance experience. In building our Board and leadership teams, it's our goal to bring together people who have diverse personal and professional backgrounds, and who can help guide our journey in building a ‘forever' company."

