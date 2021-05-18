 Skip to main content

LAVA Therapeutics to Present at 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021 6:30am   Comments
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy, today announced that Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer, will present at the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the investor relations section of the company's website at www.lavatherapeutics.com.

About LAVA

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies based on its proprietary platform. The company's innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells and induce gamma-delta T cell-mediated immunity through activation of Vγ9Vδ2 T cells upon cross-linking to tumor associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematologic malignancies is anticipated to generate top line clinical data in the first half of 2022. The Company expects to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with prostate cancer in the second half of 2021. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.

Contact
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com


