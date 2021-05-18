 Skip to main content

HEXO Corp to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2021 6:30am   Comments
OTTAWA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (TSX:HEXO, NYSE:HEXO) today announced that management will participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Tamy Chen, Equity Research Analyst covering cannabis at BMO, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat by going to the "Events" page on hexocorp.com. For more information, please contact your BMO Capital Markets representative.

About HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO, NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO, HEXO Plus, Up, Original Stash and Bake Sale brands and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com 

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com


