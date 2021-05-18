Kronos Advanced Technologies Expands Footprint into India Opening a Marketing Office

Los Angeles, CA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the company has opened and will staff an office in Odisha, India. The India office will be a strategic addition to our current offices in the USA and Israel.

When the first wave of the corona virus hit India in March 2020, the Indian Government announced a sweeping national lockdown hours before it went into effect, shutting state borders, suspending inter-state travel, halting businesses and requiring people to stay at home.

CNN reported today that "calls are growing for another nationwide India lockdown. Millions of Indians are living under a mix of locally imposed coronavirus restrictions as the central government resists calls from leading medical experts for a nationwide lockdown.

The Indian Medical Association earlier this month said a "complete, well-planned, pre-announced national lockdown" for 10 to 15 days would give the country's overstretched health system time to "recoup and replenish both the material and manpower" it needs.

Top US coronavirus advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci on May 9 said of India: "You've got to shut down ... you need to break the chain of transmission."

The Company now markets Kronos patented air purifiers and other Covid related products in India. Also, Kronos will donate PPE and air purification devices to local hospitals though the Kronos Foundation- non-profit organization. Back in beginning on the Pandemic in 2020, Kronos donated its flagship air purifiers to a hospital in Wuhan, China and subsequently to public schools in the U.S.A.

The company is currently hiring India based employees, establishing the company's first presence in Asia.

CNBC reported recently that the U.S. is giving India raw materials for vaccines, medical supplies to help fight the Covid-19 surge. The Biden administration said that it will immediately make raw materials needed for India's coronavirus vaccine production available as the country works to counter the surge of Corona infections.

In recent weeks, India has grappled with a staggering rise in new coronavirus infections. Over the weekend, India set another global record for daily cases, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 16,960,172 cases, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement on Sunday.

Horne added that the United States would send raw materials required for India to manufacture the Covishield vaccine, as well as therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and protective equipment. "The U.S. Development Finance Corporation is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022," Horne wrote, adding that the U.S. would also send a team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control and USAID to India.

"We are small company but we want to help India in their time of great need," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. "Our wide variety of products are ideal to dramatically reduce airborne transmission as well as monitor interactions and track exposure using our wearable Canario ™ bio-aerosol sensors."

Kronos Advanced Technologies is offering a wide variety of uniquely patented lines of smart air purifiers for indoor use that removes 99.98% of all pollutants, including smoke, bacteria and viruses, but also does not require any filter replacements, making our air purifiers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry for comparable products. We also offer a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR and recently introduced Invisible e-Mask product (KRONOS - X3000)

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 3, Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products). Also, the Company offers a unique air purifier, Tesla Air, for car use.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $649.00-on sale for $549.00): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the lowest cost of ownership.

Please visit www.KronosATI.co or www.1800SafeAir.com

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)



