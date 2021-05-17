 Skip to main content

The State Bank Announces Leadership Appointments to Corporate Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
FENTON, Mich., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank are excited to announce the appointments of Brian Petty as Chairman of the Board, Ronald Rybar as the Vice Chair, and continued service of Thomas McKenney as a Director on both Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Brian in this leadership role after so many years of service. As a business owner and community member involved in many other boards and activities, he brings a local perspective to both Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank that will benefit both us and the communities we serve," said Ron Justice, President and CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank.

Petty, owner and President of Fenton Glass Service, Inc., has served on the Board of Directors for over 20 years, most recently serving as the Vice Chairman beginning in 2011. Active in his community, Petty provides a community perspective and serves on numerous boards in the Fenton Area.

Ronald Rybar has been appointed to fill the Vice Chairman of the board position vacated by Petty. He is the founder of the Rybar Group and a financial expert, serving on both Audit Committees of the Corporation and the Bank.

Thomas McKenney is staying on as a Director, a role which he has held since 1992. He provides a unique legal and negotiating perspective to board deliberations. His experience with estate planning assists him in his role as head of the Bank's Trust Committee. "We are thrilled that Thomas McKenney, former Chairman of the Board and long-time board member, has agreed to stay on and continue his service as a board member," said Justice. "He is a true example of putting the good back in banking and we thank him for his many years of service and expertise, and look forward his continued service on our Board of Directors."

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank – Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM. The State Bank is a full-service, 5-star Bauer Financial-rated commercial, retail and trust bank, based in Fenton, MI. As of March 31, 2021, it had assets of $1.30 billion and currently operates 17 full-service offices in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Kristy Schaffer
Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Marketing
(810) 714-3983
kristy.schaffer@thestatebank.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/046224e2-1fd4-4d87-a50f-7fb89f58ea0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b64a314-3cb8-4255-a83d-9e8560abff08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b2e78af-4e34-421f-b401-cf2b3fbfeb4b


Primary Logo

