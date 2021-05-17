 Skip to main content

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
RUTLAND, Vt., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
    Tuesday, June 1, 2021

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
    Tuesday, June 8, 2021

  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • Stifel Investor Summit at WasteExpo
    Monday, June 28, 2021

A copy of the presentation for the conferences will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company's website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.


Primary Logo

