Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Company") today announced it will release its Q1 2021 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
     
DATE:    Wednesday, May 26, 2021
     
TIME:    9:00 AM Eastern Time
     
DIAL IN NUMBER:   +1 833 968-1926 or +1 778 560-2703
     
TAPED REPLAY:   +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642
     
CONFERENCE ID:   9883288

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital
Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 777-0383

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


