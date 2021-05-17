Proactive news headlines including Mirasol Resources, Milestone Scientific, Steppe Gold and Gold Resource Corp
New York , May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTC:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) makes new silver discovery at Ely Central area on its Virginia project in Argentina click here
- New Pacific Metals Corp (CVE:NUAG) (OTC:NUPMF) to trade on the NYSE American exchange starting May 20 click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSE:MLSS) reports double-digit, year-over-year increase in 1Q revenue click here
- FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) says concerned shareholder group-backed nominees elected to board at annual meeting click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) receives positive feedback from US FDA for its DMT stroke program click here
- WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) launches product collaboration with CannTx Life Sciences click here
- LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTCQB:LNLHF) (FRA:LL1) enters into agency agreement with ex-heavyweight boxer and marketing guru Bill Corrigan click here
- Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTC:AURQD) (FRA:1GA0) closes the final tranche of its C$6M private placement click here
- Steppe Gold Limited (TSE:STGO) (OTCQX:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) focused on Phase 2 expansion preparations in Mongolia as production makes slow start in 2021 click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) to raise up to C$2.2M to fund Sekur expansion in the US click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) portfolio company GameOn Entertainment gets conditional nod to list on the CSE under ticker 'GET' click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTC:BABY) (FRA:0YL) launches its plant-based Complete Nutrition drink for toddlers at PCC Community Markets locations in Washington State click here
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) boosts leadership, names Alberto Reyes as new chief operating officer click here
- Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) unveils new chief business development officer unveils new chief business development officer click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) awards cobalt sulfate crystallizer contract as it updates on Canadian refinery commissioning click here
- The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM) (OTCQX:GRAMF) strikes agreements to expand supply of high-quality California grown cannabis click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) reports 1Q revenue of C$13.2M; CEO calls 2021 a "promising year" click here
- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) reports improving balance sheet as it plans first commercial pilots for its PFAS-treatment technology click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) opens its first Canadian brick-and-mortar store in British Columbia click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) sees 1Q revenue rocket to $6.3M, as its current backlog expands to $26M signed contracts click here
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTC:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) inks feasibility deal with Lohmann Therapie-Systeme to produce an oral psilocybin thin film strip click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTC:HLRTF) appoints Panasonic North America chief Michael Moskowitz as a strategic advisor click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) unveils multi-million-ounce initial resource for flagship Lawyers project click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) joins the Innovative Medicines Canada Association click here
- Forian Inc (NASDAQ:FORA) reports major revenue bump in first quarterly results since Helix Technologies combination click here
- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) says Super Smart division launches Slim Winkel-branded online retail platform in US with focus on functional mushrooms click here
- Predictmedix Inc's (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) Safe Entry Station units to be deployed at Hockeyfest click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) inks deal to buy pioneering CBD brand Apothecanna click here
