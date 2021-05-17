IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimists claim that every cloud has a silver lining. But does this also mean that every pandemic has its advantages? If you ask companies in the online gaming space, the answer is a triumphant yes — and the numbers bear out this sanguine view.



In 2019, the global online game market was valued at a massive $151.06 billion USD. However, the pandemic has turbo-charged this growth, and now the market is expected to rise by a CAGR of 12.9% through 2027.

"The online gaming marketplace has shown itself to be essentially pandemic-proof," commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., a private equity company in the vertical. "It's not only perfect for physical distancing, but it enables individuals to socialize in a way that for many is more engaging than typical social media interactions."

As for whether interest in online gaming will wane once the pandemic gives way to the new normal and people begin reverting to familiar hobbies, many observers expect the surge to continue unhindered.

"Traditionally, one of the biggest growth challenges that online gaming companies faced was that the consumer base was overwhelmingly populated by males from Gen Z to Gen X," commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc. "And while these audiences are still driving the bus, new target groups are joining up. There are a few reasons for this. First, in the early days of the pandemic, networks desperate for live content started airing eSports, and this helped create acceptance of online gaming as a legitimate mainstream activity rather than a niche phenomenon. In addition, some players are pulling in six or even seven figures a year. This is attracting widespread interest from fans and followers who previously had little or no interest in online gaming. All of this is adding to the EBITDA of online gaming companies, who are very optimistic about the future — and they should be."

