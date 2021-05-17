Capital Southwest Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (("Capital Southwest" or the "Company", NASDAQ:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.



By Phone:

Dial (866)-502-8274 and provide the operator with Conference ID 6354954 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly afterwards, until June 2, 2021, by dialing (855)-859-2056 and entering Conference ID 6354954.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at www.capitalsouthwest.com, or by using https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ct3865nh. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on Capital Southwest's website shortly after the call.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

