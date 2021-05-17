Axiad Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards for IAM, MFA and Passwordless Authentication at RSA Conference 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced that it has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) with three Global InfoSec Awards for Hot Company in Identity & Access Management, Hot Company in Multi-Factor Authentication, and Most Innovative in Passwordless Authentication.



"We're thrilled to receive not one but three coveted industry awards from the judges and Cyber Defense Magazine. The ongoing validation of Axiad's innovative approach to identity management is reflective of an industry sitting up and taking note of the changing identity management landscape. In today's digital climate, it's essential to secure and authenticate all the users and devices on a company's network, which is why we encourage organizations to take a holistic approach to identity management with our SMARTIdentity solution," said Jerome Becquart, COO, Axiad.

"Axiad embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Axiad protects more than 2.5 million enterprise credentials for hundreds of customers across industries including finance, transportation, aerospace and defense, and healthcare. Axiad SMARTIdentity is a cloud-based solution that enables the most secure and simple passwordless experience for any authentication method adopted by an enterprise, including biometrics, PKI, mobile MFA, YubiKeys, TPM, smart cards, and others. SMARTIdentity manages every credential's lifecycle holistically in one place, and goes beyond user authentication to verify and secure machines, applications, emails, documents, and more.

