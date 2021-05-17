Pinduoduo to Report First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on May 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo") (NASDAQ:PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



Pinduoduo's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pinduoduo.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is a mobile-only marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

