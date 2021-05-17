Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , (NASDAQ:SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence , announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, Monday, May 24 at 1:15PM Pacific Time, 4:15PM Eastern Time



A link to the webcast of this event can be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc., (NASDAQ:SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

